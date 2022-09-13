Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 37,811 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $74,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 3.9 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE MCK traded down $14.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.06. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

