Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 80,010 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $65,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 269,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

