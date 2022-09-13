Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 771,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,258,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Hologic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 326,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 39,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,053. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

