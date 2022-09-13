Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $37.51 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,044,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,511,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.80% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

