Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $56.86 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,616 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $56,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

NYSE:ABC traded down $7.01 on Tuesday, hitting $140.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,345. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

