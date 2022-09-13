Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 150,484 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $119,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $23.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,054. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

