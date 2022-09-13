Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 307,268 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 307,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,715,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Saya Management LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $10,489,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
RRX stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.72. 12,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,354. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
