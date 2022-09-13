Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 713,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. 205,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

