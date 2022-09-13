Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALVOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 5,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,894. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

