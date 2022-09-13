ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. ALS has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

