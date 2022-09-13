Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

