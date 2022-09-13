Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

