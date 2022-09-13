Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
