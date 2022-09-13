Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.18% of Alleghany worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $96,879,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $30,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Up 0.0 %

Y stock opened at $841.25 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $838.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.