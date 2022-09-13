Alkimi 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,001.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $213,001.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.
Alkimi Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
