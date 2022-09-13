Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,054,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.67.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
