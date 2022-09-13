Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
AGMJF remained flat at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Algoma Central has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $14.75.
About Algoma Central
