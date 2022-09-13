Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the August 15th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,260.0 days.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.60 on Tuesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (ALFFF)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.