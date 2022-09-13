Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the August 15th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,260.0 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.60 on Tuesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

