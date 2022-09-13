Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 221,942 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 221,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$262,779.33 ($183,761.77).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 74,610 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,262.50 ($65,218.53).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 700,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$875,000.00 ($611,888.11).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 41,127 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,246.51 ($37,934.62).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

