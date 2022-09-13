Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.03 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and $6.03 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im launched on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

