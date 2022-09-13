Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

