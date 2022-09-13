Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.41. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.91.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

In related news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$279,000.

