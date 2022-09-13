Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
TSE:AGI opened at C$9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.41. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.91.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$279,000.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Articles
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.