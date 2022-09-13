Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.71

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 601999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
