Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.71

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 601999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.