Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.72

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 4033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

