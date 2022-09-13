Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 317,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

