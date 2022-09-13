Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.0% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 4.86% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $77,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 193,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

