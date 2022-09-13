Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,870 shares of company stock worth $1,421,099. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

