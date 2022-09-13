Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

