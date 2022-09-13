Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 9.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 119,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,546,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agenus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Agenus by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

