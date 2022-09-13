Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

