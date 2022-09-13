Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Lifted by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 620.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $91,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,040 shares of company stock valued at $51,239,859. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

WMS traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $135.37. 34,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,450. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.