Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.4 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.05. 6,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.73. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

