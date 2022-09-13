ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of ACSAY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 66,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Dividend Announcement
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.
