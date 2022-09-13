Achain (ACT) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Achain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $2.48 million and $78,130.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

