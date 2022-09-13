ACENT Trading Up 16.1% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, ACENT has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.72 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars.

