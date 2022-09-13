Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 4.2 %

ASO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 13,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

