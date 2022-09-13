abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 862434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.85).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £263.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

