9,269 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,671. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

