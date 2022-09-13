83,724 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 164,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

