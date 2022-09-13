7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Position Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,115 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 153.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 384,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 51.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,938 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

VII remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,098. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

