700,000 Shares in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 7.87% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPYA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPYA remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

