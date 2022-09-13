53,735 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Polarity Investment Partners LP

Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Samsara comprises 2.1% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,819,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after buying an additional 1,576,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,432,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,019 shares of company stock worth $1,329,423 over the last quarter.

IOT stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,910. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

