3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.43.

3M stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

