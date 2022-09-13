375,962 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Bought by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Blucora comprises 4.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.