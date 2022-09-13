36,984 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $300.27.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

