350,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,458,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of XBI traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 793,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,452. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

