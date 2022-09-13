3,281 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,435,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,945. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

