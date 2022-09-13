24,521 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -640.00%.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.