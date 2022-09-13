1,912 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $12.52 on Tuesday, hitting $473.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

