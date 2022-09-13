145,300 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

