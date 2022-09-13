1,400,000 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGST remained flat at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

